United Ways partners with local foundations in response to COVID-19

Organization leaders plan to meet weekly to share information and communicate emerging needs in the area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – United Ways is working with Mahoning Valley nonprofits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local foundations are pledging to leverage resources, informational and monetary, to strengthen investments made to address COVID-19 and its impact to Valley residents.

The following foundations are part of this partnership:

The Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley

Mercy Health Foundation of Mahoning Valley

The Raymond John Wean Foundation, United Way of Trumbull County

United Way of Youngstown

Mahoning Valley, The Youngstown Foundation

Organization leaders plan to convene weekly to share information and communicate emerging needs in the area.

Many agencies and nonprofits are being challenged as they face increased needs from their current clients and an influx of new individuals and families seeking help.

This funding partnership of these organizations helps to further strengthen the community’s ability to face each obstacle.

Donations are being accepted to support COVID-19 funds.