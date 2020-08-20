United Way volunteers bringing fun learning activity to Warren park

They'll be setting up interactive signs and games along a trail in Perkins Park

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way of Trumbull County is starting off its United Way at Work campaign with a project in Warren.

Volunteers will be working on the Born Learning Trail at Perkins Park.

The trail will have 10 interactive signs and games. Each offers a learning activity for kids and families.

The United Way will also offer ways to volunteer virtually. Those opportunities begin August 21 and go through mid-December.

You can learn more on the United Way of Trumbull County’s website.

