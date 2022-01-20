BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Santa completed his deliveries last month, but Santa’s helpers had one more gift to give away.

Operation Santa at Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC raised $15,040 this year for the United Way. Sweeney pledged $50 from every new car sold during December. Plus, new this year, it asked customers if they would like to make a donation to the United Way and Sweeney matched those amounts.

‘We have customers who wait every year just to be a part of this. So they’ll choose to do business with us in December because they know that extra $50 is going to charity,” said Alexa Sweeney Blackmann.

Youngstown Mahoning Valley United Way President Bob Hannon said the donation exceeded their expectations.

“This is big for u. This is a huge gift. We didn’t know what to expect when Alexa told us because the car industry is going through a lot,” Hannon said.

Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC started Operation Santa in 2013 and has donated over $200,000 to the United Way in nine years.