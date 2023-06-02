YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The United Way of Youngstown is asking for community help.

The local organization is preparing for its Success by 6 program that gets pre-kindergarten students ready for their new school each summer. The program takes place in 19 school districts across Mahoning Valley.

The program hands out a summer readiness learning kit that includes educational items for students as well as parents. There are over 700 kits that need to be placed into bags, which is where the need for volunteers comes in.

“Really to provide students the tools that they need to help them feel more comfortable when they enter kindergarten and to help the parents feel comfortable as well,” said Roxann Sebest of United Way. “These are some tools they can use at home.”

There are several dates and times volunteers can sign up for available on the organization’s website.