United Way offering free tax services, beginning Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley will be offering free tax services, beginning this Saturday.

It’s called Super Saturday, and it kicks off the VITA program.

VITA stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.

“It’s really super helpful because that way, they’re not paying a lot of fees for a simple tax return and they get their whole income tax return back to them. So it brings a lot of money back into the community,” said Lita Wills, director of community impact at the United Way.

Wills said last year, the income tax returns they completed brought back around $2 million to the Mahoning Valley.

Super Saturday will be held at two locations: Youngstown State University’s Williamson Business College and at the Sebring Library. Anyone interested in getting assistance with filing their taxes Saturday can make an appointment. Limited walk-ins will also be accepted.

Wills said the purpose of the program is to assist those with limited income. They typically provide assistance to anyone making less than $50,000 a year.

The program will also help with providing resources to spend and invest your money wisely.

“If they’re looking to become a first-time homeowner, we can link them to a program to that. If they’re looking for things like credit recovery or getting out of debt, we can link them to some programs and local services around that help them with that,” Wills said.

After Saturday, VITA will be offered at various locations through April. Below is a list of locations with the dates and times you can receive assistance.

Boardman Library 7680 Glenwood, Boardman, Ohio, 44512 – Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9am – 12:30 pm, Feb. 11 – April 8.

Campbell Elementary School 2002 Community Circle, Campbell, Ohio, 44505 – Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5pm – 8pm, Feb. 4 – April 9.

Compass Family Community Service 535 Marmion, Youngstown, Ohio, 44502 – Fridays 9am – 12pm, Feb. 7 – April 3

MYCAP 1325 Fifth Ave., Youngstown, Ohio, 44504 – Wednesdays 4pm – 6pm, Feb. 12 – April 1.

Oak Hill Collaborative 507 Oak Hill, Youngstown, Ohio, 44502 – Thursdays 5:30pm – 7:30 pm, Feb. 13 – April 9.

OCCHA 2660 Shirley Rd., Youngstown, Ohio, 44502 – Saturday, 12pm – 4pm, Feb. 15 and March 14 only.

Sebring Library 195 W. Ohio Ave., Sebring, Ohio, 44672 – Saturdays, 9:30am – 3:30pm, Feb. 1 – April 11.

Taft Pre-K-8 School 730 E. Avondale, Youngstown, Ohio, 44503 – Mondays, 4pm – 5:30pm, Feb. 17, March 2,16 and 30.

Tri-Lakes Library 13820 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson, Ohio, 44451 – Mondays, 12:30pm – 3:30pm, Feb. 3 – April 6 and Wednesdays, 1:30pm – 4:30pm, Feb. 12 – April 8.

Youngstown Community School (For school families only) 50 Essex St., Youngstown, Ohio, 44502 – Mondays, 4pm – 5:30pm, Feb. 10 and 24, March 9 and 23, April 6.

YSU Williamson College of Business 211 N. Hazel St., Youngstown, Ohio, 44555 – Saturdays 10am – 1:30pm, Feb. 1 – April 4, no walk-ins MArch 14, closed March 21.

Zion Lutheran Church 3300 Canfield Rd., Youngstown, Ohio, 44511 – Thursdays, 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Feb. 13 – April 9.



For more information, call 330-540-1947 or email your contact information to VITA@ccregional.org and someone will get back to you to schedule your appointment and let you know what documents you need to bring.