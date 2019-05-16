United Way of Trumbull County refocuses to help hardworking families

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way of Trumbull County is going through a transformational year. It did some surveys and feels it got some answers to develop a new strategic plan.

On Thursday, it gave some hints on what’s ahead for 2019 at its 96th annual meeting.

The United Way refocused in January. It’s started moving forward with a new approach and targeted audience.

“We are focusing our energies on low- to moderate-income families. Helping them learn well, stay well and earn well,” said Ginny Pasha, president of the United Way of Trumbull County.

The new initiative will target hardworking families who just don’t have enough money to meet basic needs.

“We’re prioritizing based on what the feedback gave us, and then meeting the needs that are needed where they’re needed at the time that they’re needed. That’s really the key,” said United Way Board Chairman John Walsh.

The Reading Great by 8 program has seen tremendous growth and six more school districts will soon join the United Way’s ABC Reading Ready program.