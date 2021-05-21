United Way of Trumbull County honors volunteers, supporters

United Way of Trumbull County president Ginny Pasha (left) recognizes Jim Ledenko (right) for the Laborers’ Local 935’s work in Perkins Park at the annual luncheon Thursday, May 20. Credit: United Way of Trumbull County

The United Way reflected on its pandemic accomplishments during a special ceremony Thursday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – United Way of Trumbull County recognized the accomplishments of its volunteers and leaders at its annual luncheon in Niles Thursday.

Barton Malow and Laborers Local 935 received Volunteer Awards for their work on the Born Learning Trail in Perkins Park.

Dana Warren-Tolios, of The Middlefield Banking Company, was also awarded for her volunteer service and her part in conducting auditions for United Way’s spokes kids and preparing a United Way of Trumbull County campaign video.

Special awards were presented to over a dozen volunteers who made 1,500 masks for Trumbull County residents.

Mark Marvin of the Downtown Development Group and Ken Haidaris of Sunrise Entertainment, LLC received Advocate Awards for opening the Robins Theatre for a special event to benefit United Way.

TEMA Roofing Services and 717 Credit Union received the Give, Advocate and Volunteer Award and the Give, Advocate, Volunteer Award for their financial contributions, fundraising and advocacy for United Way.

Greenwood Chevrolet received the Give Award for its financial contributions and sponsorship.

During the pandemic, United Way of Trumbull County distributed masks and established a COVID-19 fund, broke ground on the Born Learning Trail and helped establish early literacy programming in the county.