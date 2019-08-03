United Way of Trumbull County holding school supply drive

The organization is asking for the community's help and will be collecting donations at various locations

(WKBN) – The United Way of Trumbull County is collecting school supplies for children in need during Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Weekend.

The organization is asking for the community’s help and will be collecting donations at various locations across the county.

School supplies can be donated at the participating locations:

Dollar General stores located in Bristolville, Champion, Lordstown, Mineral Ridge, Newton Falls, Niles and Warren

Menards on Elm Road

Trumbull Family Fitness in downtown Warren

Those interested in helping out can also make a monetary donation by texting the word TRUMBULL to 41444.

Donations may also be made online at unitedwaytrumbull.org or by calling 330-369-1000.

The school supply collection ends on August 12.