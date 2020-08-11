United Way looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to Valley residents

During the event, volunteers packs food for delivery to 260 homes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking to make a difference during the coronavirus pandemic, the United Way can help.

A “Saturday of Caring” event is held every third Saturday. The next event is this weekend and needs volunteers to make it happen.

During the event, volunteers packs food for delivery to 260 homes.

The work starts at 9 a.m. behind the Southwoods Surgical Hospital. Drivers make six to eight deliveries within two hours.

“We actually deliver the food because many of these individuals that we’re serving, many are seniors, shut-ins or families that cannot or should not be out due to the threat of the coronavirus,” said Roxann Sebest from United Way. “So they need food delivered to them. We are in need of volunteers to pack that food as well as deliver.”

Volunteering is simple and quick, but the service is needed for so many.

To volunteer, email Sebest at rsebest@mvunitedway.org or call 330-746-8494.