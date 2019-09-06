United Way kicks off 22nd Day of Caring

Friday marks the United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley's 22nd Annual Day of Caring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday marks the United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley’s 22nd Annual Day of Caring.

More than 1,000 volunteers are ready to roll up their sleeves and do their part to clean up their neighborhoods.

Whether it’s a big or small job, each person chips in in some way. About 1,200 volunteers and 90 businesses are participating this year. Projects are happening at various places around Mahoning County.

This year, more than 850 of the volunteers will spend the day on the city’s South Side working between Glenwood Avenue and Oakhill Avenue and between Breaden Street and Cohasset Drive.

The Salvation Army and Meridian Services are also partnering this year and serving as a base for the project.

In addition to the work being done, a blood drive is being held Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Covelli Centre.

If you want to get involved next year, contact the United Way. Release forms are due the month before the event.

If you can’t do physical work, there are other ways to get involved such as donating blood and working with non-profits.