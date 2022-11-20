YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Women United with United Way of Mahoning Valley have started their winter coat giveaway.

This year, they had two sponsors that let them buy everything they needed.

They assembled 500 winter gear kits with jackets, hats, gloves and socks.

The packages will be passed out to students from United Way’s 19 partner school districts in Mahoning County.

Vice President of United Way Roxann Sebest said they work very closely with the schools to help the kids.

“They know where the need is, they know and it’s every single school district because the need is truly everywhere. So they really know the students and the families who need it most, so we supply everything and they distribute it as they see needed,” Sebest said.

The first wave of kits were distributed Friday and they’ll continue being delivered through the holiday season.