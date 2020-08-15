United Way continues food deliveries during COVID-19 pandemic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a “Saturday of Caring” in Boardman Saturday morning.

A few dozen volunteers came out to help the United Way pack up food and deliver it to families in need.

Saturday of Caring started a few months ago when COVID-19 hit and continued for eight weeks.

They started with 100 families and now deliver to 260 families from all over Mahoning County and parts of Trumbull County.

“This has made us maybe think differently at United Way. I think we’ll continue monthly during the pandemic, and when the pandemic is over, I think we’ll continue to do it monthly as well because there’s still going to be families, seniors that couldn’t or shouldn’t be out,” said United Way President Bob Hannon.

Because it has grown so much, volunteers now pack and deliver the food every third Saturday of the month.

