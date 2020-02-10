United Way breaks record with Centennial Campaign

They raised over $3.4 million, which is the most amount of money raised in United Way's history

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley announced Monday that the money raised in the 2019 Centennial Campaign exceeded their $3 million goal.

They raised $3,454,454, which is the most amount of money raised in United Way’s history. The previous record was $3,352,973 in 1991.

“Our history of serving those in need is rooted deep her in our Valley. We are amazed at the generosity of our donors and volunteers, they honored those who came before us and those who will come after us by raising more than $3.4 million,” said Bob Hannon, President of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley spent 2019 honoring its past and the 11 founding fathers who established the organization with the original mission “to promote the general welfare of the community of Youngstown, Ohio and vicinity, and for such purpose to receive, use and disburse money and other property either directly or through others.”

The United Way announced its 2019 Centennial Campaign results at The Lake Club alongside the four Centennial Celebration Presenting Sponsors who served as the campaign chairs: Greenwood Chevrolet, PNC Bank, The Muransky Companies and Sweeney Chevroley Buick GMC.

The presenting sponsors raised $100,000 to help with the public awareness campaign for the 100th Anniversary.

“We are thankful for our four Presenting Sponsors. They stepped up in a big way to allow us to celebrate 100 years or making Generations of Impact,” said Hannon. “With their generosity, we were able to get our message out to more than our loyal donors.”

The Frank And Peal Gelbman Charitable Foundation matched any new or increased donation to the United Way in honor of its century of work in the community.

Special events held throughout the year also contributed to the campaign, especially the Centennial Champions: A Black Tie Affair Gala that raised a record-breaking $320,000.

As the United Way looks to the future, they invited students from Youngstown Community School’s Success After 6 initiative to join the Unite Way for the announcement.

Success After 6 is an early childhood initiative that focuses on the whole child and whole family. It provides wraparound services, including an after-school program to students at 14 schools in 6 districts.

Five students helped the United Way unveil the actual amount raised, while two of the young men spoke about their experience in the Success After 6 programs, including the Promising Men’s Mentorship.

Several other donors continue to make a significant impact on the Success After 6 initiative by “adopting” a school.

Volunteerism is also on the rise with the United Way and its initiatives in the schools.

In 2019, 1,800 people volunteered in the community. They participated in the annual Day of Caring, mentoring programs, tutoring programs, food pantries, Women United and Success After 6 after school classroom projects.

“Once people see firsthand the work we are doing, they are more likely to give financially. We appreciated the time our volunteers give on a daily or weekly basis, and are thankful when they turn into donors,” said Hannon. “We need both donations of time and money to make a true impact.”

The United Way also funds 51 programs run by 35 non-profit agencies that do work in education and emergency services. These agencies are valuable partners and continue to impact our Valley in significant ways.

The United Way is currently reviewing applications for the 2020-2022 funding cycle.

The United Way’s building at 255 Watt Street in Youngstown is currently under renovation. They plan to announce the results of a capital campaign at an open house this spring.