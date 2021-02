One grade will be moving

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Local School District will see a change in its buildings come next fall.

The Morning Journal reports the school board approved a shift from a junior high model to a middle school model.

That means 6th grade will move to the junior-senior high section of the campus with grades 7 through 12. They’ll be on the same schedule as students in grades 7 through 12 as well.

The middle school will now be grades 6 through 8.