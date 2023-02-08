YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown United As One has made a donation to a local nonprofit group.

The organization presented a $300 check to Animal Charity on Wednesday morning.

Youngstown United as One says the whole point of their organization is to give back to the community.

Darrell Jones, with United as One, said with the price of everything going up, the group hopes the donation helps Animal Charity out with food and other items it may need.

“Animal Charity, they’ve got tons of dogs and cats,” Jones says. “Just imagine trying to feed them on a daily basis.”

The funds were raised through fundraisers and other efforts.

Youngstown United as One says it hopes to be able to continue making donations to deserving organizations.