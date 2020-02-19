United Airlines sponsoring 5 local students for worldwide aerospace competition

Each of the five students attend the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in Vienna

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – United Airlines is sponsoring local aviation maintenance students to compete in a worldwide competition.

United will pay for five Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics (PIA) students to attend the Aerospace Maintenance Competition in Dallas, Texas, this April.

The competition showcases the skills of current and future aviation maintenance professionals.

Lead instructor at PIA Youngstown Tom Repula said these opportunities give his students an advantage once they graduate from the program.

“They had to put in extra time just to get there. So if I can tell an employer that I stayed after school for X number of hours just to practicing for this and I didn’t have to do that, that gives them something that the guy next to them didn’t do,” he said.

United’s sponsorship will cover travel costs, hotels and registration fees. It will also cover training at its maintenance base in Houston.