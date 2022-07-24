YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hula-hooping: It’s something you might have tried as a kid. One group has been bringing its hula-hoop dancing to the stage for nearly a decade.

Kelsi Owen, manager of Infini-Tribe Dance Group, has been performing with a hula hoop for close to 10 years and says she’s starting to see the popularity grow.

“It is so unique. Unless you go to like the hippie music festivals or Nelson Ledges, you don’t really know about it,” says Owen.

The group recently had a show at Club Switch in Youngstown.

“The hooping has become more mainstream so that there’s really more tricks to learn on YouTube,” says Owen.

But a plastic hoop isn’t the only dance tool. Some routines call for the use of batons or poi, which is a form of juggling on strings. Other parts of the routines even feature lighting the ends of the hula hoops on fire.

Owen says Infini-Tribe is always looking for more dancers to join them, but to be warned because it’s harder than it looks.

“Hooping is actually part of the Olympics,” says Owens. “There’s Olympic gymnastics, which is more of the acrobatic side of things. More when people see us perform, they think of Cirque du Soleil, and they think of the circus routines.”

The group has a Facebook page with videos and highlights of their performances.

Some historians believe early versions were made out of reeds and grapevines and used by ancient Egyptians, Greeks and Romans.