Unique events in Trumbull County help get community into Halloween spirit

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – It’s that time of year when Halloween is right around the corner, so Trumbull County started some of its events a little early. The county has some old traditions and a new one this year.

The annual Ghost Walk in downtown Warren is back for its 34th year. Hundreds of community members went out Friday night for the tradition.

It includes stops along Warren’s historic Millionaires’ Row, where actors portray the restless spirits of people who once lived in Trumbull County.

“It gives us a chance to make history really relatable to people. You know, these are fun stories that are really engaging and interesting and it’s a great way to bring people into the fold and understand a little bit about our past here,” said Meghan Reed, director of the Trumbull County Historical Society.

The theme this year is “A Million Ways to Die in the 19th Century.” The stories being told were chosen to relate to people today, to show that even back then, people were going through similar issues.

“It’s just nice to kind of look back on all of this and say, ‘Hey, they were like us, we’re like them.’ So it’s real interesting to go through some of these files and then you feel like you get to meet the people from back in the day and get to know them,” said Barbara Root, a writer/director/make-up artist for the event.

Another event going on in Trumbull County is the first-ever haunted car wash at Coates Car Care Express in Howland.

All donations will benefit the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation to help find a cure for pediatric brain tumors.

They even opened it up early because they had so many cars.

“This last year, year and a half, it’s been a little crazy so like I said, it’s a nice way to get engagement, community engagement. We’ve been trying to get it out there as much as we can. It’s just a fun thing to do a week before Halloween, get people in the Halloween spirit a little,” said Vice President James Coates.

If you missed either event tonight, don’t worry, you have another chance on Saturday! The Ghost Walk will meet at the First Presbyterian Church from 6:30-9 p.m. and the haunted car wash will run from 8-11 p.m.