Unique Columbiana family business celebrates 125 years while looking to future

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A company in Columbiana is celebrating a very special milestone Wednesday — 125 years in business. But the owner is already looking ahead to the company’s future.

For the past 90 years, the Columbiana Boiler Company’s name has been a bit ironic. It hasn’t made a boiler since the 1930s.

The company makes pressure vessels and kettles for the galvanized steel industry.

It’s family-owned and family-oriented.

“Mother worked here, I had my brother work here, my daughter works here now,” Trever Rummell said.

He retired after 39 years with Columbiana Boiler Company.

“We did a lot of international work, believe it or not. Just a small company but we did work in China, Russia, Japan, all over the world and just dealing with the different countries like that was interesting,” Rummell said.

The company holds the rare position of being the only manufacturer of its products in the U.S.

“It’s great in that respect and in some ways, it’s not so good because it’s a little hard to grow it,” said President and CEO Michael Sherwin. “We’ve been the only supplier for those two products for roughly 80 years.”

Sherwin said while it’s sometimes hard to change the habits built over 125 years of experience, change is coming to the company.

“We’re going to put in an addition and when we do that, it will free up some fabricating space. So we are looking at, ‘How do we add new products and new things?'”

He said the best way for his company to grow is to try new products.

“For the first time in 125 years, I think we’ve started a comprehensive sort of growth strategic plan where it’s like, ‘OK, we’ve done this for so long, how do we now grow outside of that?'”

The hope is to stick around for the next hundred years or so.