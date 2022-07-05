BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A unique deer was spotted at Mill Creek Park Monday.

Maya Wicker, a Boardman High School sophomore, was driving through the park on her way home from a Fourth of July picnic when they spotted the buck near the golf course.

“We have observed an albino deer in the area a few times, but this was the first time we saw a buck!” Wicker said.

Seeing an albino animal is rare, but there have been plenty of sightings recently. A baby albino deer was born this year at Mill Creek Park.

An albino chipmunk was caught on camera in Stark County in May.

Albinoism occurs when one or more mutated genes are inherited from both parents that interfere with the production of melanin, the main pigment that determines skin, fur and eye color.