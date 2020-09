They are asking that if anyone has any information to contact the police department at (724) 652-5203

UNION TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Union Township Police are looking for a person responsible for destroying and stealing political yard signs.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident occurred early Sunday morning around 4:20 a.m. around the area of Camden Ave.

Union Township Police Department

