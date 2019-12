Connor Swall, who is 4-and-a-half years old, was excited to ride around in his own police cruiser

UNION TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A little boy’s Christmas is a little happier, thanks to the Union Township Police Department.

After a special request from a family in Lawrence County, a Union Township officer stopped over with a special delivery — a small police cruiser for the little boy from Santa!

Connor Swall, who is 4-and-a-half years old, was excited to ride around in his own police cruiser while wearing the police uniform.