AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some local building trades workers are apparently not very happy with the project to build a new Chick-fil-A in Austintown.

About a dozen of them held an informational protest Monday in front of the construction site on Mahoning Avenue, complete with an inflated rat.

The group claims the project is being done by out-of-town, non-union employees.

“We’re hoping they’re being paid a decent rate of pay – a living standard like local workers would be paid, said Brian Collier, a local bricklayer.

We did reach out to officials with Dalo Construction, the general contractor for the project. We were told some of the workers are represented by unions but not all.

Officials would not comment any further on the protesters’ complaints. The new restaurant is set to open in March.