YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The union representing Youngstown’s uniformed police officers has filed a grievance against Chief Carl Davis and the city over the recent transfer of officers.

The president of the Youngstown Patrolmen’s Association tells us seven officers were transferred earlier this month from their previous assignments to the city’s Community Policing Unit, one for each ward.

The president says the move leaves fewer officers on regular patrol duty as the city heads into another potential summer of violence.

“Our violence obviously kicks up come June, you know, summer months. As soon as the weather warms up, you know, June, July and August are usually very busy months for crime for us. Especially some of the violent crime happens during the summer months,” said the Youngstown Patrolmen’s Association’s James Rowley.

Although Mayor Tito Brown would not comment on the grievance, it comes a day ahead of the unveiling of a new program to curb violence over the summer months.