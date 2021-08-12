Union faculty to protest YSU’s COVID plan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Union faculty members at YSU are planning to protest the university’s plan to not require masks, among other protocols.

A protest is planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. outside Tod Hall.

Faculty members are taking issue with the university’s plan to not mandate masks or vaccinations.

The faculty members are citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that recommends the use of masks in areas where community spread is substantial or high.

According to the CDC map, community spread is not high in our area. However, Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties are listed as having substantial spread.

Mask and vaccine policies among universities in Ohio vary. Officials at Kent State University and Ohio State University announced masks must be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status.

According to YSU’s COVID plan, students are encouraged to wear a face covering and physically distance according to personal needs. Vaccination is also encouraged, but not mandated.

YSU has implemented several safety protocols. Along with COVID-19 surveillance testing, YSU has also implemented additional safety measures including the following:

Wastewater Testing: In conjunction with the Ohio Water Resources Center at the Ohio State University and as part of a statewide effort, YSU will continue the COVID-19 wastewater testing on campus during Fall 2021. By testing wastewater on its way to treatment plants for coronavirus RNA, the university is able to gather valuable data that could help predict where COVID-19 outbreaks may occur and identify areas of potential infection before individuals are contagious. Five sampling devices are installed at university-owned residential facilities and random samples are collected over a 24-hour period, twice a week from all five devices and sent to a lab for testing.

Air and surface sampling will be done to determine the potential amount of virus in the buildings. Sampling will be performed across campus to actively monitor working and educational environments.

Air and surface sampling will be done to determine the potential amount of virus in the buildings. Sampling will be performed across campus to actively monitor working and educational environments. Building Ventilation Upgrades: Air handling system components in buildings across campus are being upgraded. Systems have been adjusted to allow for additional run time and fresh air intake.

Air handling system components in buildings across campus are being upgraded. Systems have been adjusted to allow for additional run time and fresh air intake. Sanitation/Handwashing Stations: Sanitation stations with hand sanitizer and handwashing stations are in place in common areas across campus.

(A complete list can be found online)

Faculty members say they are not happy that they were not consulted about a mask policy. They are also concerned about recent social media posts from Julie Gentile, YSU’s Director of Environmental

Occupational Health and Safety, about COVID-19.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned that the university policy is out of step with best practices and with current science, and we’re troubled by the university’s reluctance to deploy even the most basic, sensible and recommended measures to protect students, staff and the community at large,” said Mark Vopat, YSU-OEA spokesperson.

We are reaching out to officials at Youngstown State University for their response to the planned protest. This report will be updated as new information becomes available.