Union claims Youngstown fire chief is unprofessional, intimidating and a bully

The firefighters' union says Chief Barry Finley has a history of discipline because of violence at work

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s firefighters’ union is ready to claim the city’s fire chief has created a hostile work environment. It’s one of several accusations detailed in a “no confidence” document the union is voting on Wednesday evening.

The firefighters’ union spelled out its complaints against Chief Barry Finley in a 10-page letter. Twenty-four more pages are documentation the union intends to reinforce its complaints.

READ: “No Confidence Vote in Chief Finley”

The biggest complaint? The union says Finley’s leadership has become “one of unprofessionalism, intimidation and bullying.”

The union says Finley has a history of discipline because of violence at work. It singled out an incident over seven years ago when Finley, who was a captain at the time, threw a firefighter through a wall at Station 2.

It claims as chief, Finley has told an employee he wanted to put him through a wall.

It also says he regularly uses profanity and derogatory or violent language toward people under his command.

Another reason union members think Finley shouldn’t be in charge is because they believe he’s mismanaged the department budget, including closing Station 7.

They also say he’s failed to develop plans and train firefighters to handle EMS duties after the problems with ambulance services in the city.

We reached out to Finley for comment but we haven’t heard back.

He was at a city council meeting Wednesday evening. We have a reporter there to ask him for a response to this document.

We should know if the Youngstown Professional Fire Fighters union votes to send this finding of no confidence to the city later Wednesday.