Union authorizes strike at Farrell steel plant

Local News

Union workers at NLMK in Farrell voted to authorize a strike if needed

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Union workers at NLMK in Farrell voted to authorize a strike if needed.

Credit: WKBN

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Union workers at NLMK in Farrell voted to authorize a strike if needed.

Members of United Steelworkers Local 1016-03 NLMK voted Thursday on the issue. The vote was unanimous, according to a post on the union’s Facebook page.

The union has not called a strike. The authorization vote allows union leaders to gauge support from its members in the event negotiators see fit to call a strike.

Workers at the steel plant took to the picket line in 2016 after failing to reach a contract agreement. Since then, NLMK has invested over $80 million into the plant.

NLMK Pennsylvania is a prime supplier of finished carbon and alloy specialty products, as well as Hot Dip Galvanized and Galvannealed Products, according to the company’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com