WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Fire Station No. 6 on Parkman Road has been closed since April 1, when high winds blew the roof off causing significant damage to both the roof and the living quarters inside.

“There’s water coming in every time it rains the entire living area is uninhabitable,” said Jeremy Rodgers the president of the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204.

Rodgers says with station 6 closed, response times to the far northwest side of the city has increased by about four or five minutes.

“We’re leaving an area of the city uncovered it’s not the city’s fault it’s you know mother nature does her thing but at the same time we need to do better to protect those people on that side of town,” said Rodgers.

“Obviously we want that station open back up,” said Eddie Colbert, Warren director of safety and service.

The city’s Director of Safety and Service Eddie Colbert says reopening the station is a number one priority. He says the city contacted restoration companies immediately and provided all the information to the insurance adjustor.

“It is now just waiting for this process of the insurance to play out,” said Colbert.

The station has now been closed for more than five weeks and at this point there’s no timeline as to when it may reopen colbert says they’re waiting to get the go ahead from the adjuster to start repairs.

“We’re hoping that them receiving that information roughly 11 days ago that we should start to see some movement,” said Colbert.

“I mean whatever they can do to get us back in the building to at least give you know the west side some more fire coverage would be great,” said Rodgers.