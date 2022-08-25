POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland Township trustee who wants to run for Ohio state representative as an Independent has filed a lawsuit against the Mahoning County Board of Elections for rejecting his nominating petition.

Eric Ungaro filed the case with the Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday after his nominating petition was rejected Monday.

Ungaro had enough certified signatures on his petition but the issue of his party affiliation is in question.

A protest letter was written to the board of elections on Aug. 20 stating that Ungaro was still campaigning as a Democrat because of his website, yard signs and T-shirts and that he made a $100 contribution to a Democratic candidate in January 2022.

Ungaro says that a hearing was not held to discuss the letter and that he wasn’t even made aware of the letter. He maintains that the website has not been updated and that the T-shirts and signs were from a 2018 campaign.

Ungaro says he has established a new Facebook page in connection with his 2022 candidacy as an Independent and has not voted in the last two party primaries.

He wants the court to compel the Mahoning County Board of Elections to accept and certify his nominating petition and place his name on the November ballot and pay court costs.

The case will be decided quickly since the election is within 90 days of the court filing.