Unemployment rates in Ohio and Pennsylvania slightly outweigh those from 2019

(WKBN) – Unemployment rates in both Ohio and Pennsylvania were down last month, but the numbers remain higher than in previous years.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 5.5% in December. It was down from November but remains about a point and a half higher than December 2019.

Pennsylvania’s jobless rate dropped for the eighth straight month, now at 6.7%. It was only 4.6% just a year ago.

The United States unemployment rate for December was also 6.7%, which is 3% higher than December 2019.