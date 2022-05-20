(WKBN) — Employment is improving in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

This week, the Labor Department said the number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits — 1.3 million — was the lowest since 1969.

Ohio’s jobless rate dropped in April to 4% as nearly 10,000 workers were added around the state.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was also down a tenth of a percentage point to 4.8%. 23,000 jobs were added in Pa.

The U.S. unemployment rate for April was 3.6% — down almost two and a half percent in the past year.