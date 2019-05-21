Unemployment drops in Ohio, but local rates remain among highest
The rate dropped at least 1 percentage point in the tri-county area
(WKBN) - Unemployment dropped in every Ohio county during April.
UNEMPLOYMENT IN APRIL
Columbiana County: 3.8%
Mahoning County: 4.9%
Youngstown: 5.9%
Trumbull County: 5.3%
Still, Trumbull County's is the third-highest jobless rate in the state. There are 4,600 unemployed workers in the county.
Mahoning County remained the seventh highest in the state.