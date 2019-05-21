Local News

Unemployment drops in Ohio, but local rates remain among highest

The rate dropped at least 1 percentage point in the tri-county area

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 04:11 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 04:59 PM EDT

Unemployment drops in Ohio, but local rates remain among highest

(WKBN) - Unemployment dropped in every Ohio county during April.

The rate dropped at least 1 percentage point in the tri-county area.

UNEMPLOYMENT IN APRIL

Columbiana County: 3.8%

Mahoning County: 4.9%

Youngstown: 5.9%

Trumbull County: 5.3% 

Still, Trumbull County's is the third-highest jobless rate in the state. There are 4,600 unemployed workers in the county.

Mahoning County remained the seventh highest in the state.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories