Unemployment drops in Ohio, but local rates remain among highest Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: Ohio Labor Market Information [ + - ]

(WKBN) - Unemployment dropped in every Ohio county during April.

The rate dropped at least 1 percentage point in the tri-county area.

UNEMPLOYMENT IN APRIL

Columbiana County: 3.8%

Mahoning County: 4.9%

Youngstown: 5.9%

Trumbull County: 5.3%

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: Ohio Labor Market Information

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: Ohio Labor Market Information

Still, Trumbull County's is the third-highest jobless rate in the state. There are 4,600 unemployed workers in the county.

Mahoning County remained the seventh highest in the state.