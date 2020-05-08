Underground tunnel connecting courthouse, administration building in Youngstown to be repaired

Breaking News
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County commissioners are hoping to take quick action to repair an old tunnel connecting the courthouse downtown to the administration building next door.

The tunnel runs underneath an alley separating the two buildings.

Recently, officials noticed paving bricks in the alley had been sinking and the tunnel below was starting to deteriorate, along with some underground supports for the west side wall of the courthouse.

On Thursday morning, commissioners agreed to spend $325,000 to have the alley and tunnel repaired before the damage gets any worse.

