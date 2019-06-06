Undercover officers arrest woman accused of prostitution in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police officers in Austintown said they arrested a woman who they found during an undercover sex sting.

Undercover officers responded to an online ad for sex and said 20-year-old Paige Vince agreed to meet them.

Officers said a man drove her to meet them in the 5200 block of Seventy Six Dr. around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When the officer showed her his badge, he said she started to cry, saying she’d been doing this since she was 13.

Police found a condom and a glass crack pipe in Vince’s purse, according to a report.

She told them the guy who brought her was someone she met only a couple of days ago, police said. They went out to the parking lot to talk to him.

Police said as they started walking toward the car, the driver saw them and sped off. Officers tried chasing after him but weren’t able to catch up.

At the police station, officers said Vince told them there was nothing they could do to help her.

She is facing charges of possessing criminal tools, solicitation and drug paraphernalia.

Police have an identity for the man who drove Vince and said he could face charges as well. He is not charged at this point.