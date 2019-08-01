Undercover drug deal leads to bust in East Liverpool

The drug bust happened in the parking lot of a convenience store in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges are pending against at least one person after a drug bust in East Liverpool this week.

Officers received an anonymous tip that someone was going around town selling drugs from a vehicle.

Police got the suspect’s phone number and arranged an undercover buy.

A K-9 was called in from a neighboring police department and a takedown of the suspect was made at a local convenient store.

Several suspected drugs were seized including suspected crack, fentanyl and heroin.

The two men in the car told police they were in town to go to the race track. One of them admitted he set up the buy with police but only for marijuana but later admitted to having other drugs in his possession, according to police.

Officers are crediting neighbors who reported the suspicious activity to authorities, which led to the bust.