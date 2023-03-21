YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown CityScape gave a nod to the ongoing construction downtown Tuesday as it unveiled the name of its 2023 Streetscape campaign.

The campaign is titled Under Construction and Growing. Sharon Letson, executive director of Youngstown CityScape, said the name is meant to convey a sense of optimism about how the construction will make downtown more attractive and more easy to get around.

For the past two years, several streets in the core of the downtown have been under construction. One of those streets, Front Street, recently opened back up to two-way traffic.

The new slogan was unveiled at a breakfast at the renovated Main Library branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown was also on hand and thanked Streetscape and its volunteers for the work they do in beautifying the downtown and other parts of the city.