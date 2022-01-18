YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Snow-clogged roads on the South Side are keeping police and paramedics from reaching an overdose patient on the first block of Chicago Avenue.

Paramedics were called around 10 a.m. for an overdose, but an ambulance approaching Chicago Avenue on Market Street from the north could not make it up the street.

City police cruisers shuffled supplies and personnel to the house and called for a plow.

Another ambulance arrived, backed up to gain momentum and tried to make it up the street, which has a slight grade, but it stalled.

A cruiser then drove up to the ambulance, stopped, then drove to the house before backing down the street at a high speed.

Several minutes later, they took someone out on a stretcher, struggling through the as one of the people in the house who had been shoveling around the police cruisers leaned on his shovel and watched

A plow is now on the scene. The ambulance left with the sirens on for the hospital.

The patient survived. Officers gave the patient Narcan and helped paramedics get their equipment to the home before ambulances were able to make it up the street.