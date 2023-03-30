LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ultium Cells in Lordstown is hiring for entry-level positions.

Production operators start at $16 to $17 an hour with paid time off and full medical benefits. Multiple shifts are available.

Anyone interested can attend a presentation on March 31 at 237 Main Ave. SW in Warren. A drug screen will be taken at 10 a.m., and an Ultium presentation begins at 11 a.m.

You can apply at the event, which is hosted by the Professional Development Center (a division of Flying High Inc.).

All applicants must show a photo ID.

For more information call 330-797-3995.