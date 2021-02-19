Ultium Cells celebrates completion of building in Lordstown, looks to hire

Over 500,000 hours have been devoted to development of the facility, which is slated for completion in 2022

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ironworkers at Ultium Cells LLC’s battery cell manufacturing facility marked a construction milestone Friday with the final beam installation at what will soon be a 2.8-million-square-foot operation in Lordstown.

The team hoisted and installed the final beam as part of a traditional “topping out” ceremony.

Leadership and trade partner employees had the opportunity to sign the beam and participate in a photograph.

Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Chem, will mass-produce Ultium battery cells at the facility to advance the push for a zero-emissions, all-electric future.

GM and LG Chem are investing $2.3 billion in the facility to support EV manufacturing in the U.S.

Over 500,000 hours have been devoted to development of the facility, which is slated for completion in 2022. This includes creation and installation of the USA-made steel structure.

The building’s framework allows for an innovative open floor plan environment, with a main corridor spanning the width of the building interior and creating a natural connection point across the operation. The plant will equal the size of 30 football fields and will have annual capacity of over 30 gigawatt hours with room to expand.

“We are pleased construction at Ultium continues to progress safely and on schedule,” said Kee Eun, president of Ultium Cells LLC. “While we faced unprecedented challenges from the very beginning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been able to execute successfully according to plan thanks to the collaborative efforts between General Motors and LG Chem, as well as the support and commitment from our contract partners and the local community.”

As construction continues, the company is also looking to begin hiring.

They will onboard 30 new Ultium Cells team members on March 1. Ultium Cells will create more than 1,100 new jobs in Northeast Ohio and is hiring to fill those positions.

“This is a significant milestone for the Ultium Cells team and our construction trade partners as we continue to build our physical foundation through the construction of our site, and our cultural foundation as we stand up our workforce,” said Tom Gallagher, operations director of Ultium Cells LLC. “Ultium Cells is on track to achieve our vision of an inclusive and engaged workforce as we add 30 more launch team members in March. It is exciting to see the team coming together to support the launch of this important business.”

Job seekers interested in careers in battery cell manufacturing can apply for open positions on the Ultium Cells website.