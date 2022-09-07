LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Workers at the Ultium Cells battery plant in Lordstown are getting ready to take a strike vote this week.

No union has been established yet but enough workers have signed union cards, according to Local 1112 UAW President Darwin Cooper.

Cooper said if Ultium does not respond to them by Friday, they will have the employees with those cards take a strike vote.

The workers are trying to unionize at the plant.

The plant just started production last week. Right now, the work is focused on training as the plant prepares to ramp up manufacturing. A spokeswoman for the venture said it is producing cells but they are not yet being shipped.

The $2.3 billion, 2.8-million-square-foot battery plant now employs 800 people, and eventually it will have 1,300.