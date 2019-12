In 2015, the Small Business Administration presented Redex Industries founder Bill Kennedy with the Family-Owned Business of the Year award. The company makes Udderly Smooth Udder Cream lotions.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The founder of the popular Udderly Smooth Udder Cream brand died Tuesday in Poland.

William C. Kennedy, a registered pharmicist, is responsible for creating the Udder Cream brand, with its popular slogan “udderly smooth.”

Kennedy created Redex Industries, the family-owned business based in Salem that continues to produce Udder Cream products.

