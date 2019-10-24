UAW workers voting on agreement between union, General Motors

The contract calls for the closing of the Lordstown plant.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Automobile Workers strike against General Motors has reached day 39.

Members of UAW Local 1112 vote today on the tentative agreement between the union and GM.

Voting takes place between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the union hall in North Jackson.

There are about 500 members still associated with Local 1112. Another 1,200 workers who transferred from the now-closed plant belong to other locals.

The proposed contract does not allocate any new product at the Lordstown plant.

Workers will stay on the picket lines until the contract is ratified.

