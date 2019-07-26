UAW president expects GM job offers for laid-off workers to keep coming

"If you haven't received [an offer], you're probably going to receive one so we're just trying to prepare people," Dave Green said.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green will be stepping down from his position soon after having been transferred to another General Motors plant. But right now, he’s still president and his hands are full.

Green said he’s been working with his membership as more and more laid-off workers are either voluntarily moving to other GM plants, choosing to retire or receiving what’s called “requisition letters” — essentially telling them they’re being transferred.

Green said right now, there are only about 400 members on the local’s “active layoff” list who have not left yet.

He said another 400 or so have turned down their transfers, deciding to wait and see if GM will eventually send a new model to Lordstown.

“It appears to me, in my opinion, that General Motors isn’t going to stop offers to other facilities. If you haven’t received one, you’re probably going to receive one so we’re just trying to prepare people.”

Green is voluntarily transferring to a factory in Bedford, Indiana starting August 19. He will be replaced by current Vice President Tim O’Hara.

Watch the video above