UAW names new acting president

DETROIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A new president of the United Auto Workers union was named Thursday.

The UAW International Executive Board named Vice President Rory Gamble to fill the vacancy created when former president Gary Jones resigned amid allegations that he misused union funds.

Gambel will serve as president until the June 2020 convention.

“This is an honor to complete my career and serve the members of this great union in this capacity,” Gamble said. “This wasn’t planned and it is a tall order. There are difficult decisions that will need to be made in the coming months for our members. But I promise one thing, when I retire and turn over this office, we will deliver a clean union on solid footing.”

Gamble formerly served as director of Region 1 before being elected vice president and appointed to head the Ford department in 2018.

The Internation Executive Board will fill the vice president vacancy in January.