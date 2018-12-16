UAW Local 1112 members give food to Warren families in need Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Members from the UAW 1112 celebrated 40 years of passing out meals to families in need in Warren on Saturday.

If the GM Lordstown plant closes in March, the tables could turn.

Aaron Johnstone walked the hall of the GM plant for almost a decade, tightening screws and making sure everything runs smoothly.

"It was going to take a lot more than bad news to keep me away," he said.

Families in need also gave back to the members through words of encouragement.

"People coming back saying that they're supporting us and they're thinking about us, it helps. Every little bit helps," Johnstone said.

Both of Will Maddox's parents work at the Lordstown plant. The threat of the closing makes him worried for his family.

"There's a chance that we're not all going to go to the same place though transferring. That means I may have to not see my mom for awhile," Maddox said.

Through it all, workers at the event said it's important to focus on something positive.