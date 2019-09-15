UAW 1112 President: Members prepare for protest in Lordstown

That protest is set to begin before midnight Sunday

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Auto Workers announced protests against General Motors.

Those protests will take place across the nation at other plants, as well as the shutdown plant in Lordstown.

President of the Local UAW 1112 Tim O’Hara says members of the United Auto Workers will begin protesting at the plant Sunday night.

That protest is set to begin at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. He says he will be in Ohio by the end of this week.

Officials are expected to be at the Union Hall preparing Sunday.

O’Hara says all the local union officials agreed to protest against the offer.

He said he didn’t hear or know anything about the two products offered by GM. One product was offered to be made at the Lordstown plant.

This is a developing story, stick with WKBN for more details.