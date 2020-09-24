U.S. Sec. of Education gives Boardman school blue ribbon

Fifteen other schools in Ohio were also named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has named a Boardman school as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020.

West Boulevard Elementary is one of 16 schools in Ohio that have been given the distinction by DeVos.

The designation is given to public and private schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The other 15 schools in the state to receive the designation include:

Avon Middle School – Avon

Buckeye West Elementary – Grove City

Central Elementary – Logan

Constellation School: West Park Community Elementary – Cleveland

Crosby Elementary School – Harrison

C.O. Harrison Elementary School – Cincinnati

Eastwood Elementary School – Pemberville

Evanston Academy Elementary School – Cincinnati

Holy Trinity School – Avon

Rocky River High School – Rocky River

Saint Paul School – Westerville

Solon Middle School – Solon

South Elementary School – New Philadelphia

Spencerville Elementary School – Spencerville

Tyler Run Elementary School – Powell

More headlines from WKBN.com: