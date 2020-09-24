U.S. Sec. of Education gives Boardman school blue ribbon

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has named a Boardman school as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020.
West Boulevard Elementary is one of 16 schools in Ohio that have been given the distinction by DeVos.
The designation is given to public and private schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
The other 15 schools in the state to receive the designation include:
- Avon Middle School – Avon
- Buckeye West Elementary – Grove City
- Central Elementary – Logan
- Constellation School: West Park Community Elementary – Cleveland
- Crosby Elementary School – Harrison
- C.O. Harrison Elementary School – Cincinnati
- Eastwood Elementary School – Pemberville
- Evanston Academy Elementary School – Cincinnati
- Holy Trinity School – Avon
- Rocky River High School – Rocky River
- Saint Paul School – Westerville
- Solon Middle School – Solon
- South Elementary School – New Philadelphia
- Spencerville Elementary School – Spencerville
- Tyler Run Elementary School – Powell
