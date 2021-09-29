U.S. Marshals report finding handgun while serving warrant on suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tyrone Brown, parole violation in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force Tuesday found a loaded handgun while searching for a man on the East Side.

The man, Tyrone Brown, 23, of Sunshine Avenue, was later arrested on a probation violation after marshals found him hiding underneath a blanket in an upstairs closet, reports said. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Marshals were looking for the man at an apartment in the 1400 block of Victor Avenue and found a 9mm handgun in another closet while they were looking for him, reports said. Reports said the gun was loaded.

Reports said Brown was seen in a May 6 post on Facebook posing with a similar gun.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com