U.S. Marshals looking for tips on whereabouts of ‘Top 5 Wanted Fugitives’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals released their “Top 5 Wanted Fugitives” in the Youngstown area.

Marshals are looking for the following men, who are pictured above:

Longino Roman, Jr., 39, is wanted on charges of discharging a firearm into a habitation and possession of a firearm while under disability.

Brandon Clinkscale, 28, is wanted on charges of felonious assault on a police officer and discharge of a firearm near prohibited premises.

Sam Daviduk, 24, is wanted on a felonious assault charge.

Eddie Lee Crook, Jr., 28, is wanted on a parole violation and on a felonious assault charge.

Joe’Von Jackson, 20, is wanted on charges of possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

Marshals say the men should be considered dangerous and should not be approached by members of the community.

Those with tips about their whereabouts should call 1-866-4-WANTED or text the keyword “WANTED” and the tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.