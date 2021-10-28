U.S. Marshals looking for man facing drug distribution charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Michael Childs Jr.- conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm.

Michael Childs Jr.- conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm.

(WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a suspect accused of being involved in a drug-trafficking conspiracy.

Michael Childs, Jr., 35, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio issued a warrant for Childs’ arrest after his indictment in June.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting the keyword “WANTED” and the tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com