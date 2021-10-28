U.S. Marshals looking for man facing drug distribution charges

Michael Childs Jr.- conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm.

(WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a suspect accused of being involved in a drug-trafficking conspiracy.

Michael Childs, Jr., 35, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio issued a warrant for Childs’ arrest after his indictment in June.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting the keyword “WANTED” and the tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.